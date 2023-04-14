UCC senior staff embarks on industrial strike over non-payment allowance, promotions

General News of Friday, 14 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central Region



Senior Staff Association at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) local, under Universities of Ghana have embarked on an industrial action over the non-payment of negotiated allowances among other poor conditions of service.



They are unhappy with the delay in their senior staff promotions, appointments to senior membership, career progression, and senior staff representation on the University Council.



"It will interest you to know that as far back as May 2022, the Association submitted its grievances and concerns about some unfair practices being meted out to its members by the Management of the University of Cape Coast, but management has done nothing about these concerns", a staff member lamented.



According to them, they will continue the strike if the concerns raised are not addressed in their entirety.



Expressing their displeasure to Ghanaweb in Cape Coast, Sandy Kumi-Sinatra, Chairman, SSA- UoG, UCC Local said the association had on several occasions sent reminders on these grievances and concerns to management but to no avail.



Sadly, he said the management was unable to provide relevant source documents to back these unfair practices being meted out against the Senior Staff cadre.



Kumi-Sinatra said, though, the Minister of Education and other high-profile persons within the education sector as well as the National Labour Commission (NLC) have intervened and directed UCC Management to engage SSA-UoG, UCC Local is yet to duly resolve their issues and concerns.



The only engagement management has undertaken was to request the SSA-UoG, UCC Local to submit proposals for some of the issues contained in a petition to the Management and Council.



He said the management has not acknowledged receipt of their correspondence or responded since they submitted them last year on August 09.



He stated: "We find this unfortunate act as managerial shenanigans to further aggravate the plight of the senior staff cadre".



The Association expressed displeasure over the silence of the management and council and promised to not return until their concerns are resolved.



"We further wish to express our utter disappointment in the University of Cape Coast Governing Council for failing to show concern for the issues submitted by the Association. How is it possible for Council to approve new rates for some services being rendered by the University including the UCC Guest House in Accra at GHC 200 and the same Council then approves a Night Allowance of GHC 180 for Senior Staff? This ridiculous decision is rather making us aliens in our own house. Are we not then justified to say that the Council is just a rubber stamp", they cried out.



GhanaWeb observed that all offices of the Senior Staff on campus were locked up and they were seen with red polyester tied on their heads, holding placards demonstrating their displeasure over the unfair treatment by UCC management.