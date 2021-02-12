General News of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: My News GH

UCC offers Post-Graduate Diploma in Peace and Security studies to Ghana Police – Vice Chancellor

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, has revealed that the institution noted for its academic excellence is offering post-graduate diploma in Peace and Security Studies to personnel of the Ghana Police Service.



According to him, it would be done through the institutional affiliation especially the training institutions of the service after both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).



Speaking at the induction of the 50th Officers Cadets Course at the National Police Training School in Accra, he indicated that the UCC offers equal opportunities to all.



“UCC over 60 years has been able to train many professionals and today it is not surprising we are extending our tentacles to the training institutions of the Ghana Police Service. We are noted as teachers of the nation



Through courses of institutional affiliation, we have been able to a establish a unique collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, especially the training institutions to offer post-graduate diploma in peace and security studies”, he revealed



He described the institution as a center of academic excellence which intends to imbibe in personnel of the Ghana Police Service ethical and exceptional behavior.



“University of Cape Coast has empowered you to be in this position and we also provide you with equal opportunities for all in study and therefore we also want to train you to protect everybody in Ghana and world at large.



University of Cape Coast wants its products to exhibit ethical or exceptional behavior and therefore once we are collaborating with you, we also expect that after the training the ethical behavior among the police will be enhanced.



“I am therefore grateful that through the standing committee of the University of Cape Coast and Ghana Police Service, we have been able to work out the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that we are going to sign today. We hope that through UCC , we will be able to help and inculcate in the police service, academic excellence, ethical behaviour and to protect all Ghanaians so that we will live in Ghana in peace”. He added.