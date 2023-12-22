UCC medical student adjudged champion of public speaking in Africa

General News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: FGMSA

In a momentous triumph, Christian Foli, a distinguished third-year medical student at the esteemed University of Cape Coast School of Medical Sciences, achieved the pinnacle of eloquence by securing the title of Africa's foremost public speaker at the 15th Pan African Universities Debate Championship in Togo.



The Pan-African Universities Debating Championship (PAUDC), established in 2008, stands as the premier debating championship on the African continent. This year's iteration, hosted at the University of Lomé (Togo) from December 3rd to 10th, 2023, attracted over 200 participants from diverse corners of the African diaspora.



More than 30 illustrious African universities graced the championship. The competition is a symphony of intellectual discourse that seamlessly integrates the art of debate and the finesse of public speaking.



Following four riveting preliminary rounds, 30 participants emerged into the quarterfinals, where they crafted and delivered compelling advocacy speeches on contemporary and contentious topics. From this crucible of intellectual rigour, 15 participants advanced to the semifinals, each presenting carefully formulated hypothetical business ideas to discerning potential investors.



From this elite pool, 10 semifinalists, distinguished by exceptional performances, progressed to the pinnacle-grand finale.



Noteworthy is that six finalists hailed from Ghanaian universities: a dynamic duo from the University of Cape Coast (UCC), an impressive pair from the University of Ghana (UG), and one each from the Accra Technical University and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



In a riveting showcase of oratory prowess, the finalists delivered compelling speeches, each uniquely tailored to randomly assigned phrases. Chris Foli clinched the top spot with his riveting speech on the phrase "Healing is not linear," amassing an extraordinary 90.6 average score from a judicious panel of seven (7) erudite adjudicators. Following suit, Andrew Kattah from UG and Haneef Mohammed Saani from UCC secured their laudable positions at 2nd and 3rd places, respectively.



This monumental achievement marks the inaugural trophy for the UCC Debate Society beyond the confines of Ghana - an accomplishment that not only elevates the banner of Ghana above its counterparts but also reaffirms UCC's intellectual dominance on the continental stage.



May this resonant success serve as an inspiring cadence for aspiring minds, particularly those within the health sciences, urging them to fearlessly explore the vast landscapes of their talents in diverse arenas.