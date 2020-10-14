General News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

UCC investigates culprits behind false robbery attack

The alleged robbery attack on UCC was a hoax

The University of Cape Coast has said that it has opened investigations into the prank robbery attack that happened on their campus.



On Tuesday, social media was awash with reports of the university being attacked by suspected armed robbers.



But management of the school came out to deny the report, clarifying that it was a plot by some of the students.



According to Joy News, the management of UCC is working with security personnel to identify the culprits who masterminded reports of the supposed robbery attacks on campus.



According to them, school sources state that “No student has come out to say that I was robbed at gunpoint.”



The report adds that the university will continue to search for the students who caused fear and panic by circulating those videos and pictures on social media.



Unconfirmed reports however states that the students behind the hoax robbery attack wanted to escape an Interim Assessment (IA).





