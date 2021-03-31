UCC grants scholarship to 377 students

General News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: GNA

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has granted scholarship worth GH₵500,000.00 to 377 out of the 1,165 students on campus who applied to access the scheme.



The scholarship scheme was instituted by the University under the Students Financial Support Work-Study Programme, being managed by the Students Financial Office.



It was administered on a need-based form of assistance granted to brilliant but needy students of the UCC through its internal and external fund sources.



The assistance comes in various forms such as full or partial scholarship through the provision of accommodation, fee and on-campus work-study or part-time job for students to alleviate their financial difficulties.



The scholarship was given to students of the College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, College of Humanities and Legal Studies, College of Education Studies, College of Health and Allied Sciences, College of Distance Education and School Business.



Professor Dora Edu-Buandoh, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of UCC, said the facility also provided beneficiaries the opportunity to take part-time campus jobs like research, receptionists, script checking and students and disability support services to earn a little to fend for themselves.



She said the sponsorship would not only help students financially but develop their skills and experiences for future careers.



Prof Edu-Bandoh said for a student to qualify for the scholarship, he or she must be ‘needy’ or be willing to work on campus and the University's distance campuses on part-time basis.



Also, as part of the University's Corporate Social Responsibility, it presented 17 scholarships to students from its host communities and catchment area, including Amamoma, Duakor, Apewosika and Kakumdo.



Prof Johnson Nyarko Boampong, the Vice-Chancellor of UCC, reiterated the essence of the support facility, saying it would help students pay for their educational expenses, among other things, to ease their financial burden.



He said the vision for setting up the facility was to make the UCC a leader in students’ financial support of world-wide acclaim, with innovative services including effective use of technology.



Elated about the ingenuity of the UCC, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, the Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area, likened the institution to a caring father and asked the students to study hard to reciprocate the gesture.



He prayed for the sustainability and expansion of the programme to cover more students.