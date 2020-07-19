General News of Sunday, 19 July 2020

UCC cancels Atta Mills memorial lecture over coronavirus

The late Professor John Atta Mills

The Management of the Cape Coast University (UCC) has announced the cancellation of the John Atta Mills commemorative lecture which was scheduled for its campus this week.



In a statement, the university said the decision was informed by the coronavirus pandemic which makes it impossible to hold large gatherings.



The Atta Mills commemorative lecture is an annual event which alternates between the GIMPA and the UCC.



The statement said the lecture will be held once things get to normal.



Professor John Atta Mills died while still serving as President in July 2012.





