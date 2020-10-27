General News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

UCC announces January 9 as commencement date for 2020/2021 academic year

University of Cape Coast

The University of Cape Coast has moved its commencement date for the 2020/2021 academic year to January 9, 2021.



School authorities had initially planned to receive students on 14th November 2020 but had to reschedule following a presidential directive that tertiary institutions should reopen in January 2021 for the 2020/2021 academic year.



The January 9 reopening date applies to both newly admitted and continuing students of the University.



A statement published on the university’s website and signed by their Acting Director of Public Affairs, Major Kofi-Baah-Bentum (rtd) reads:



Following the directive by the President of the Republic of Ghana for all tertiary institutions to reopen in January 2021, in a broadcast on Sunday, 18th October 2020, the Management of the University of Cape Coast, hereby informs students, staff, the University Community and all stakeholders that:



1. The First Semester of the 2020/2021 Academic Year will start from 9th January 2021 instead of the originally scheduled reopening date of 14th November 2020.



2. This arrangement applies to both fresh and continuing students.



3. The detailed Academic Calendar for the 2020/2021 Academic Year will be announced in due course.



Major Kofi Baah-Bentum (Rtd)



AG. DIRECTOR, PUBLIC AFFAIRS



Several other tertiary institutions have also backed down on plans to commence the 2020/2021 academic year before the end of the year.



The University of Ghana proposed to start the academic year in November but backed down after President Akufo-Addo’s announcement on Sunday, October 18, 2020.



C.K Tedam University of Applied Science and Technology, who had already commenced the 2020/2021 academic year have suspended academic activities.



They have asked students to hold themselves in readiness for an announcement on the exact return date.



“It is announced for the information of all continuing and fresh graduate students that following the COVID-19 update announcement by the President of the Republic of Ghana, reopening and return to lectures for the 2020/2021 Academic year will be sometime in January 2021. Students are advised to hold themselves in readiness for an announcement on the exact re-opening/return date on the university website and other relevant platforms in the coming/days/weeks,” a statement published on the university’s website reads.

