UCC, UEW operations in Nigeria banned over questionable degrees - Report

Three Ghanaian universities have been banned by the Nigerian federal government over stated infractions.



The three are the University of Education, Winneba, Ghana; Cape Coast University, Ghana and privately run Volta University College, Ho.



In total, the government banned 18 foreign universities operating in Nigeria, describing them as “degree mills," warning Nigerians to avoid enrolling in such institutions.



The directive affected five universities from the United States, six from the United Kingdom and others in the subregion, especially in Togo and Benin.



Announcing the ban in a statement published on its website, the National Universities Commission (NUC) explained that the Federal Government had not licensed the affected universities and they had been closed down.



The statement read in part: "The National Universities Commission wishes to announce to the general public, especially parents and prospective undergraduates that the under-listed “degree mills” have not been licensed by the Federal Government and have therefore been closed down for violating the Education (National Minimum Standards, etc.) Act of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004."



The move follows an investigative piece by a journalist that exposed how universities in neighbouring Benin and Togo were giving out degrees in a space of six weeks in a process marred with corruption.



The Daily Nigerian report exposed a booming certificate racketeering syndicate in neighbouring African countries like Benin Republic and Togo, that specialises in selling university degrees to willing buyers in Nigeria.



In the investigation, an undercover reporter bagged a university degree from Cotonou in six weeks at “an affordable rate”.



The certificate and transcript bore the authentic scan code of Ecole Superieure de Gestion et de Technologies, ESGT, Benin Republic.



The certificate stipulated that the reporter commenced his programme in 2018 and graduated on September 5, 2022.



18 foreign universities banned by the Federal Government:



1. University of Applied Sciences and Management, Port Novo, Republic of Benin.



2. Volta University College, Ho, Volta Region, Ghana.



3. The International University, Missouri, USA, with study centers in Kano and Lagos.



4. Columbus University, UK.



5. Tiu International University, UK.



6. Pebbles University, UK.



7. London External Studies UK.



8. Pilgrims University.



9. West African Christian University.



10. EC-Council University, USA, Ikeja Lagos Study Centre.



11. Concept College/Universities (London), Ilorin.



12. Houdegbe North American University.



13. Irish University Business School London.



14. University of Education, Winneba, Ghana.



15. Cape Coast University, Ghana.



16. African University Cooperative Development, Cotonou, Benin Republic.



17. Pacific Western University, Denver, Colorado, Owerri Study Centre.



18. Evangel University of America and Chudick Management Academic, Lagos.



