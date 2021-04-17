UCC Stealing Spree: Student jailed 6 months

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Some students of the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region have turned themselves into criminals, stealing laptops and mobile phones belonging to their colleagues.



The University of Cape Coast District Police Commander, Superintendent Fii Okyere who made the disclosure further revealed that a student was last week sentenced to six months imprisonment for stealing his colleague’s laptop.



Speaking at the launch of the university’s SRC KICK OUT COVID-19 campaign, Superintendent Fii Okyere urged the student leadership to be each other’s keeper to curb criminal acts on campus.



“The campus has a few violent crimes particularly those in the diaspora. Unfortunately when it comes to stealing on campus, of late students are found to be the thieves themselves. Just last week a student of Nkrumah Hall was sent to court and was jailed for six months for stealing his own phone together with his roommate and giving same to his friend from Takoradi whom he had invited to come and take the booty to Takoradi. Unfortunately, yesternight, a similar incident happened at CASFORD and the gentleman involved was nearly lynched. He together with his accomplice who is from VALCO hall is now in my custody.”



He added: “I’ve mounted “operation go to court”, it can even be an office pin, if you steal there’s no way I will leave you.”



He further urged the students to be wary of their environment as they begin their examination.