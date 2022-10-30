You are here: HomeNews2022 10 30Article 1653074

General News of Sunday, 30 October 2022

Disclaimer

Source: atlfmnews.com

UCC: New SRC/GRASAG executives sworn into office

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The student leaders taking their oath of office The student leaders taking their oath of office

Management of the University of Cape Coast, UCC, has inaugurated the newly-elected Students’ Representative Council (SRC) and GRASAG executives to steer the affairs of the student government for one academic year.

The SRC executives are Mr. Latif Lawrence Jorhowie, President; Comfort Obeng Takyi, Vice President; Miss Christabel Abanga -Secretary; Eric Asamoah Yirenkyi, Treasurer; Enock Agyei, PRO; Emily Sena Tetteh, Coordinating Secretary; Lucas Ntapuan Tatul, Sports Secretary; Moses Kabenlah Acquah, NUGS President; Susan Obiri, Local NUGS Secretary; and Grace Mintaa Wadeih, NUGS Women’s Commissioner.

The Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) executives are Achire Adam(President), Mary-Pearl Opare-Addo(Vice- President), Bernice Ocran Dodo (Secretary), Philip Essilfie (Treasurer), Alfred Kusi Tandoh ( Financial Secretary), Luu Darlyn Yinpok ( Women’s Commissioner), Kingsley Opoku Antwi (PRO) and Basit Mohammed (Organizer).

The Registrar, Mr. Jeff Onyame, administered the oath of office to the executives at a short handover ceremony.

Join our Newsletter