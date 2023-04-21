UCC 2023 best medical student is a Ghanaian not Nigerian - Ga Mantse settles matters

General News of Friday, 21 April 2023

There was a tassel between Ghanaians and Nigerians over the citizenship of Nathan Codjoe, the University of Cape Coast (UCC) medical school graduate who swept 16 out of 22 awards at the university's 55th Congregation for the College of Health and Allied Sciences.



A social media row between citizens of the two nations was triggered by a post by a tweep with the username "Durotimi Dawodu of Lagos," which stated that Nathaniel Cudjoe (wrongly spelled Nathaniel Kudu) was a Nigerian from Nasawara State who had travelled to Ghana to shatter records at one of Ghana's most prestigious universities.



His tweet blew up, triggering an army of tweets and retweets from Nigerians who were proud that one of their own had travelled to Ghana and decimated academic records in one of Ghana's universities. Among the people who fell for the news was celebrated musician and producer Don Jazzy, who tweeted, "Nathaniel Kudu way."



Ghanaian tweeps fought with videos and news publications that detail the background of the celebrated graduate. They accused the Nigerians of another attempt to steal something that is proudly Ghanaian.



The Ga Mantse, Nii TeikoTsuru II, has now settled the matter by revealing that Nathan Codjoe is one of his subjects.



He even honoured him for making the Ga-Dangme people proud with the feat he chalked up.



At the honorary ceremony in Accra, the Ga Mantse said that the young doctor has become a role model to his peers and Ga-Dangme youth.



"You are an example of what can be achieved through hard work and dedication. We see great potential in you and we believe you will accomplish great things.



"In recognition, whereof, his Royal Majesty King Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Manste and President of the Ga Traditional Council, on behalf of the entire Ga-Dangme state is proud to present you with this special award," parts of a citation by the monarch read.



