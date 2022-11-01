UAE repatriates over 450 stranded Ghanaians

General News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has stated that they have successfully repatriated over 450 Ghanaians stranded in the United Arab Emirates in August this year.



A citinewsonline report indicated that the ministry said that the stranded individuals were persons who were misled by unscrupulous agents who promised non-existent jobs in Dubai and other parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



According to the report, the ministry said the repatriation was supported by some organisations and public-spirited individuals.



The recent evacuations involved eighty (80) of our compatriots with the assistance of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity establishment in Dubai between 24' and 27' October 2022 via Ethiopian Airlines. Additionally, 20 Ghanaians were evacuated with the support of an individual and friend of the Government of Ghana, Mr. Abdul Razaak-Daheer, in September 2022, on board Egypt Air," citifmonline quoted the ministry as having said.



The ministry insists that the ban on direct-to-home recruitment of Ghanaian labour migrants still holds.



"The Ministry wishes to reiterate that the ban on direct-to-home recruitment of Ghanaian labour migrants (house helps) to homes in the Gulf states remains in force until further notice. The ban, however, does not affect the lawful recruitment of skilled workers (non-domestic house helps) to the Gulf States.



The ministry advises travelling Ghanaians to desist from embarking on journeys via illegal routes to various parts of the world since this almost always has an unfortunate outcome."



