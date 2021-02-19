Regional News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: GNA

U.S. government commemorates closing of Business Sector Advocacy Challenge Fund

U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S.Sullivan

The United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has joined the Danish International Development Agency (Danida) and the Government of Ghana to commemorate the closing of the Business Sector Advocacy Challenge Fund (BUSAC).



The event celebrated 16 years of strengthening the advocacy capacity of private sector business groups and associations in Ghana.



BUSAC is a grant mechanism to support the Ghanaian private sector to advocate at local, regional, and national levels for changes in the legal and regulatory framework.



BUSAC grants increase the capacity of emerging and established business associations, trade unions, and business media to advocate effectively for improvements in Ghana’s enabling business environment.



U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S.Sullivan, lauded the accomplishments of BUSAC.



“I would like to commend the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the former Ministry of Business Development for their roles in working with the governments of the United States and Denmark, as well as the Ghanaian business community, to promote important legal and regulatory changes that have positively affected so many business people and entrepreneurs,” she said.



Since 2004, BUSAC has provided over 1,100 business advocacy and business development services grant worth almost $50 million to the private sector and farmer-based organizations in all regions of Ghana.