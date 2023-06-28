U.S Congressman Danny K . Davis, others crowned honorary Kings and Queens in the diaspora

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 28 June 2023

Barely a year after Civil Rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson Snr. was crowned King of the African Diaspora I, Togbi Nyaho Tamakloe VI was on hand again to coronate US Congressman Danny K. Davis, King of The African Diaspora II at a colorful ceremony here in Chicago.



The event was themed "Restoring the Royalty", and took place at the flamboyant Kehrein Center For The Arts, 5628 W. Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60644. Three others were also crowned at the colorful ceremony here in Chicago. They are:



1. Pastor Corey B. Brooks, King of The African Diaspora III



2. Dr. Valerie Daniels-Carter, President, V&J Foods, and co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, Queen of the African Diaspora I



3. Dr. Carol Adams, Activist, Author, and Non-profit Executive and Consultant, founder and Sr. Pastor, New Beginnings Church, Queen of The African Diaspora II



Additionally, "Royals of The African Diaspora" were conferred on community activists for their leadership and other roles in the diaspora.



They are:



1. Dr. Aleta Clark , a.k.a, The Englewood Barbie, A Bold Activist With A Bolder Vision



2. Darius Sanders, World-Class Champion Skater



3. Dr. Nykoa Farmer, humanitarian



4. Benny Lee, former gang leader turned activist and Professor.



The Chicago area chiefs and queen mothers assisted in dressing the newly crowned chiefs, queen mothers, and Royal honorees in rich Kente fabrics and sandals.



Togbi Nyaho Tamakloe VI is the Miafiaga of the Anlo Kingdom, Paramount Chief of Shime and Kome in the Volta Region of Ghana. Nii Armah Akonfrah I, Manye Naa Ohui Amachoe Ablade l, Chief and Queen mother of the GaDangme Community Organization, were present and assisted Togbi Nyaho Tamakloe VI—also was Mama Awushie Adjaho I, former Queen mother of the Ewe Association of Metropolitan Chicago.



Other community members in attendance were Mr. Sonny Mills, President of the Ga-Dangme Community Organization. Ms. Evelyn Tetteh, President of the Church of the Ghanaian Community, and an Elder of the Ga-Dangme Organization, Mrs. Dzifa Hosi, Assistant Business Manager of the Ghana National Council, Mawusi Kudjawu of the Hododuio Show and recently elected queen mother, Dusimefia, of the Ewe Association. Torgbui Hododui was the stand-in linguist, Okyeame, for Togbi Nyaho Tamakloe VI.



Again, this year, the King apologized for the role played by the Traditional leaders and other Africans in facilitating the slave trade that saw their kinsmen and women dehumanized in the obnoxious trade.



Togbi Nyaho Tamakloe reminded the audience that the African and African diaspora have something in common: Joy expressed through culture. "Today, I bring you something rich that has eluded you for 400 years: "Royalty." You must own and keep it; you must return to your roots, "Togbi Nyaho Tamakloe VI appealed.



Lakesha Jones from the Southside of Chicago said," It was an affirmative experience that will forever remain with me and my children; I thank the organizers and the King for coming to give us back our Royalty." However, Grammy nominee and single songwriter Dr. Tim John Hill summarized most attendees' feelings when he said, "I was almost in tears during the ceremony. The whole experience was soul-cleansing for me."



The Progressive Minds Show (TPMS), a community Radio Show hosted by Mr. Nathaniel Sena Amenyo, a.k.a Alinco, organized the event.



The spectacular event was characterized by pomp, pageantry, traditional drumming, and ecstatic revelers. It was an epitome of culture never witnessed on the West side of Chicago before. The performance of The Muntu Dance group, signifying Africa, was spellbinding, while the presentation of the South Shore Drill Team, representing the African Diaspora, was riveting.



The KR Dance Company and the Team Jukebox, representing the Latino and the Caribbean communities, respectively, were outstanding. A Fashion show and stilt dancers also crowned the celebrations.



Since 2019 Ghana when Ghana led the way in welcoming the Diaspora to Africa with the official "Year of Return" and subsequent ten-year commitment to the "Beyond the Return" initiative, many in the African diasporan have been looking for a way to trace their roots and reconnect to the motherland.



Programs like this give meaning and avenue to the solemn call and have yielded over one million visitors to Ghana. Indeed, as governments in Africa, especially Ghana, are luring their sons and daughters back home, such programs by groups and individuals are essential to help build the bridge between Africa and the Diaspora.



The Exchange Ceremony is therefore helping to build that bridge through an annual celebration of humanity by engaging culture and honoring those who have demonstrated excellence in giving back to society and encouraging economic empowerment while intentionally increasing academic acumen amongst our community and those who have made a distinction in dismantling social barriers.



The Exchange Ceremony is an event symbolic of unity and healing for the Global African Diaspora. It is designed to fully embrace, educate, heal, and understand the ethnicities, cultures, and traditions within the African, Afro-Caribbean, African American, Afro-Latino, and South American communities.



