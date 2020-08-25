Regional News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Source: Space FM, Sunyani

Twumasikrom NDC supporters defect to NPP

Some National Democratic Congress Members in the Twumasikrom near Nsuatre in the Sunyani west constituency have defected to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The defectors numbering over a 150 were formally active members of the main opposition party NDC.



The defection was done at Twumasikrom a farming community where the leadership of the defectors said their decision to join NPP was informed by the massive development within the three and half years of President Akufo-Addo’s government and the MP for the area Ignatius Baffour Awuah.



According to them, they worked tirelessly to get the party in power based on promises made to them in 2008 and 2012 election years yet those promises were not realized.



They further explained that, though they have been strong members of the opposition NDC, the enormous contributions of President Akufo-Addo's led NPP administration and that of the MP has contributed significantly to their well-being and development.



According to them, NDC has nothing to offer them and there is no way they will rescind their decision, having compared the 8 years of NDC reign (2009 to 2017) and the nearly four years of NPP in government they, however, believe that NPP will do more when they are given 4more years, hence their decision to defect to the party.



They said the ruling NPP government has done far better than the NDC administration, especially the numerous social Interventions like the free Senior High school (SHS), which gave children from poor backgrounds the opportunity to access secondary education.



The leader said the fragile economy inherited from the opposition NDC has been reversed and now Ghanaians are reaping the benefits of good governance.



According to them the revival of the National Health Insurance Scheme, massive educational infrastructure for both Basic and SHS within three and half years’ government under the New Patriotic Party are all evidence of good governance.



They acknowledged the good works of Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah as MP and Minister so far inspired and encouraged them to join the Party.



The group said they will never retreat or renounce their pledge to rally solidly behind Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah to continue his good works for the people of Sunyani West.



The MP for Sunyani West Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah, together with his entourage gave a warm reception to the NDC defected members and also admonished them to contribute immensely to the re-election of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led NPP.



He said NPP remains the biggest visionary political party in the Country and they should not see themselves as strangers, but full members of the party machinery for good.





