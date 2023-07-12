Two top civil servants who have been branded NDC members

General News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Civil servants are not barred from holding political views but their affiliations is not expected to be publicized because of the roles that they hold.



It has been the case that top civil servants often resign from the service before joining active politics in life after the service.



In recent times, two top civil servants have been accused of being politicians in the closet even though the accusers have done so publicly.



The two are Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare and the Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II.



In the case of Dr. Dampare, he was mentioned and labeled a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a leaked audio tape where a top New Patriotic Party (NPP) official and a Commissioner of Police are heard discussing the need for his removal.



The policeman is heard saying: “I know there are others who are also good for this position, if I don’t get and this man is changed and those people that we think they are our men get I (it is ok) …



“Because we need to break this 8. That is important, we need to break the 8… Because I wouldn’t want doctor to become the flagbearer and then we lose the elections… ” the policeman said.



Citing the recent by-election in Assin North, the senior officer complained bitterly about Dr Dampare’s security arrangement noting how it went against the NPP.



He alleged that Dr Dampare is an NDC person who was given promotions during NDC governments and served as aide-de-camp to late President John Evans Atta Mills.



In the case of the Dormaahene, the allegation against him was made by Kobina Tahir Hammond (NPP MP for Adansi Asokwa), who took a swipe at the paramount chief for breaching all laws against chiefs indulging in politics as per the constitution.



As well as talking too much, a trait he said was unbecoming for a member of the bench. The Dormaahene is also a sitting High Court judge in Accra. His call for a nolle prosequi in a case involving an NDC MP is what triggered KT Hammond’s attack on him.



In an interview with Oyerepa FM, the MP who doubles as trades minister said: “



Just listen to all that he has been saying. Just one person. Listen to what he has been saying about the Supreme Court. So, it’s not like someone wants him to be punished. Why? Doesn’t he know what is doing could bring him trouble?”



“Apparently, he is an NDC member. So, he has breached the entire constitution. He is an NDC person. He eats and dines with them. Tell him K. T. Hammond says you are an NDC person.



SARA



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown:











You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

