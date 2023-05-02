Two teenagers killed in galamsey pit at Asante-Bekwai

Regional News of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

Two teenage girls have been confirmed dead after falling into a galamsey pit at Sanfo-Aduam in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The two who have been identified as Alicia and Anita Asare, all 13- years and students of Sanfo-Aduam SDA primary school, were said to have been trapped under the pit for hours before they were eventually retrieved by some community members.



The deceased according to eyewitnesses, reportedly drowned in the pit when they went swimming in a river surrounded by galamsey pits.



A source in the community who spoke to OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng said the girls died on Friday, April 21, 2023, in the company of their friends who had gone on a swimming expedition.



The two teenagers were however laid to rest on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, amidst tears in the community.



Hundreds of mourners who showed up to commiserate with the family expressed worry over how numerous galamsey pits have been abandoned in the area



They called on authorities in the area to work towards covering all pits left in the community by illegal miners to protect residents from falling into them.