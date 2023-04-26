Two sustain serious injuries after a road crash

Regional News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A driver and a passenger are critically injured after a Toyota Corolla with the registration number GT1753- Z crashed into a trailer with the registration number CR 2283 C on the Kasoa Cape Coast Highway near Gomoa Onyadze.



Both have been transported to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.



The Assistant Divisional Officer Grade 1 ADO1 Ebenezer Fiifi Dadzie of the Ghana National Fire Service Winneba Branch revealed that the Bonnet of the Toyota Corolla salon car opened and hit his windscreen, causing the accident.



According to ADO1 Ebenezer Fiifi Dadzie, the driver lost control after the bonnet obscured his windscreen and collided with the side of the articulator car.



Ebenezer Fiifi Dadzie also urged drivers to perform routine checks before driving to preserve lives and property.



“We got a call around 9 a.m. that there was an accident.” We deployed our personnel to the spot. According to our information, the Corolla lost control when its bonnet was removed and collided with the windscreen. He then jumped into the trailer’s lane and crashed into it. The caravan driver also tried his hardest to save the situation. We have taken those who have been injured to the hospital for treatment. They were seriously hurt.



We have always claimed that drivers conduct daily routine checks. Before you drive, you should inspect the car and check the brakes, lights, and other critical components.”