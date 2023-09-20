Two suspects involved in Adoagyiri chieftaincy related murder arrested

Regional News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Eastern Region



Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Odehye Kwame Sarkodie in Adoagyiri.



Daniel Osei Yaw Boateng, aged 55 years old, was arrested at his hideout at Sefwi Akontombra in the Western North Region upon intelligence gathered by the Kyebi Regional Police Command.



The second suspect, Kwame Anim, aged 57 years, was arrested later after the prime suspect mentioned him as an accomplice to the crime.



One Kofi Kurankye alleged to be the personal driver of the rival chief of Adoagyiri, Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh, has also been mentioned by the suspects as an accomplice. He is currently at large.



The two suspects were transferred to the police headquarters upon the orders of the police administration while investigations were still ongoing at the Kyebi Regional Police Command.



Residents are expecting the Ghana Police Service to properly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book to ensure sanity and peace in the area.



Credible sources indicate that the prime suspect, Daniel Osei Yaw Boateng confessed to the police that he shot and killed Odehye Kwame Sarkodie.



He disclosed that one Kofi Kurankye gave him the gun from Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh's Palace and ordered him to shoot Odehye Kwame Sarkodie.



He mentioned to the police that Kwame Anim later whisked him from the crime scene after the incident.



Odehye Kwame Sarkodie was reportedly killed by assailants suspected to be related to the rival claimant of the Adoagyiri stool, Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh on July 15, 2023, following several threats on his life which was reported to the Nsawam Police station.



It follows the bloody clash that resulted in the killing of two persons and the injury of many some weeks ago.