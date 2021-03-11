Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Two suspected soldiers arrested for killing sand winner in Kasoa

The suspected military officers have allegedly been harrassing residents

Two suspected military men are in the grips of the Kasoa Police for attacking some illegal sand winners in Kasoa.



The soldiers who were driving vehicle with registration number, 46GA92 together with four others were arrested after they attacked, robbed and shot five people who were winning sand at a site in Awutu Kwao Bonzie in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.



The suspects in Military Uniform are alleged to be Landguards who have been harassing the people within the vicinity.



The Contractor at the site Mr Michael Ampong narrated that they were at the site when these guy came and began searching them and seizing their personal belongings.



The injured were rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital and the Bawjiase Polyclinic for treatment.



One of the injured have reportedly died at the hospital.



