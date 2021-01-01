General News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Two suspected robbers shot dead at Santasi Kagyase near Kumasi

Ashanti regional Public Relations Officer of the Police Service, Godwin Ahianyo

An Ashanti Regional Police patrol team on December 30, 2020, engaged some suspected armed robbers in a shootout leading to the death of two of the robbers.



The armed robbers numbering about four had embarked on a robbery expedition at Santasi Kagyase, Oteng Nkwanta, and its environs, where they succeeded in stealing monies, mobile phones, laptops and other personal effects.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, who is Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) told the media in Kumasi, that the Police Information Room and Command Centre received a number of distress calls on the robbery and dispatched Police patrol teams to those areas immediately.



He said the robbers upon seeing that the Police opened fire retaliated leaving two of the suspects between the ages of 20, and 30 dead.



ASP Ahianyo said two others who were suspected to have sustained gunshot wounds managed to escape.



He said the police upon a search at the scene retrieved two weapons - one foreign pistol loaded with three live bullets, one revolver with three spent bullets, two big backpacks containing three laptop computers, 24 assorted mobile phones, two machetes and a cash sum of GH?3,580.00.



The bodies of the deceased persons have since been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for identification and autopsy, the PRO said.



He appealed to all medical facilities in the region and elsewhere to be on the lookout for anyone who visits their facilities with suspected gunshot wounds.

