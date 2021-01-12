Regional News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: Class FM

Two-storey warehouse at Suame Magazine on fire

The fire broke out at the warehouse containing spare parts at around 7:00 am on Tuesday, 12 January 2020.



Firefighters have been at the scene for about two hours fighting the inferno but have not been able to bring the fire under control.



Personnel from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and Ghana Police Service are also on the scene to help control the inferno and protect lives and property.



No casualties have been recorded so far.