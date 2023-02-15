Two sick students of St. Don Bosco Special School die over unavailability of vehicles

Regional News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Two students of the St. Don Bosco Special School at Loho in the Nadowli-Kaleo District of the Upper West Region have reportedly died as a result of a lack of a vehicle at the disposal of the school.



According to a Dailyguidenetwork.com report sighted by GhanaWeb, the school currently has no means of transportation, making it difficult for students to access timely medical care when necessary.



The Headmistress of the School, Veronica Dong according to the report confirmed the deaths explaining that it was as a result of the many challenges faced by the institution including transportation.



“Some are epileptic, when the seizure comes and we can control it, fine. Some, we need to carry them to the nearest health center for treatment. The first child that died happened to be a market day for one of the villages around. Mostly, we rely on this yellow praghiya. That day, we stood by the roadside for a very long time we couldn’t get any of them to convey the girl to the hospital. Before we moved her there, it was too late, so means of transport is one of our biggest challenges”.



She complained further that “No teacher stays in the yard here. We don’t have any accommodation for teachers. Even the house mothers are five but all of them cannot come on duty due to lack of accommodation so two come at a time.”



She added that “the teachers too, none of us stay around so when we close like this, we all go to our various homes. So when there’s a case the house mothers cannot handle, they have to call us to travel from our homes to solve the problem. So, we will be grateful if we could get accommodation in the yard, to enable us to try and monitor and supervise what happens to the children after the normal class hours.”



The headmistress further noted that the vocational department of the school lacks adequate raw materials for production due to lack of funds.



She thus appealed to individuals willing to support to come to the aid of the school to meet its challenging needs.



The St. Don Bosco Special School was established in the year 2000 as a unit under the Wa School for the Deaf and currently has a total population of 148 special students.



GA/SARA