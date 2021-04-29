Two shot as armed robbers attack fuel station at Gomoa Ojobi

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

Two persons are in critical condition after they sustained gunshot wounds in an armed robbery attack at Gomoa Ojobi in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.



The robbers attacked two fuel station attendants who worked at Siigo Filling Station between Gomoa Ojobi and Gomoa Anapansu all in the Gomoa East District.



The victims were, Micheal Entsie a 21-year-old man and Siita Jibril a 30-year-old.



Speaking to EIB Network’s Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan, the victims said the incident happened at 12:30 am on Thursday.



According to the victims, they were in their room, when the robbers attacked them.



The victims narrated that the robbers started giving warning shots with some of the bullets hitting them in the process.



According to them, they took away an undisclosed amount of money, their mobile phones and tied them with a robe in a locked room.



According to them, a Police Patrol Team was dispatched to the scene but the robbers absconded before their arrival.



The victims have later rushed them to Hope Christian Hospital at Gomoa Fetteh where they are receiving treatment with the help of Gomoa Ojobi Police Patrol Team.