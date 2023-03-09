Two schools receive 500 age-appropriate books from Ghana foundation

Regional News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

HRH Queen Lodi-lina Lutterodt Jose, the founder of the Violet Ladies Movement (VLM) a foundation registered in Ghana with an extension in the United Kingdom led her team to donate books and other stationeries to some community schools in Ghana on Wednesday, February 16.



Alongside executives of the foundation, over 500 age-appropriate reading books were presented to kids from nursery to class 6 to aid their learning.



The first school to receive the items was the Budding Brains School in Obeyeyie-Amasaman, a community school owned by Madam Irene Adjetey while the second beneficiary was the Kwabenya Cluster of Schools, a government school located in heart of the Kwabenya community.



VLM is non-profit organization that supports less privileged women and children; identify policies that disenfranchise women and petition the appropriate authorities for amendments and engage in income generating activities to raise funds to support charity projects aimed at bringing some relief to women and children amongst other things.



Speaking on behalf of the foundation, HRH Lodi-Lina Lutterodt Jose who is also the Yeyeluwa of Yorubas in Dome-Kwabenya said "Reading has a lot of benefits and we know and believe that this will go a long way in enhancing their vocabulary, focus, concentration, general knowledge expression, and comprehension.



Esther Carr who is the VLM Director of Operations also made reference “Some studies suggest students take in more information from paper than from screens, underlining the case for picking up an actual book rather than an e-reader,” she continued as she stressed the importance of such projects to VLM.



According to Elorm Adekah (VLM member) VLM decided to give the reading materials as she made reference to a study done in Norway that showed students who read texts in print scored better in reading comprehension tests than students who read digitally.



VLM Patron, HRH Dr. Olaide Mayowa Jose(Traditional ruler of the Yorubas in Dome- Kwabenya) also, the husband of HRH Queen Lodi-Lina Jose donated bags to cement to the community applauded all the hard-working teachers for doing a lot and impacting the students with little resources available.



He noted that the bags of cement will aid in the completion of the school facility as the students currently rely on an uncompleted building for their learning.



VLM Executive member Henrietta Banin confirmed that they will be organizing reading and writing challenges with the first slated for December 2023.



It said that students who reads the most books at the end of the month and can retell stories of what they have read back to their teacher will rewarded.



For the writing challenge, student have till October to write their own stories while noting that the best write-up will get illustrated and published.