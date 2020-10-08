Regional News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Source: GNA

Two schools benefit from one million per constituency initiative

Two basic schools in the Asante Mampong Municipality are benefiting from the government’s one million dollars per constituency initiative.



The schools are Asaam M/A basic schools and Mampong Experimental Basic School.



Each of them is benefiting from a six-unit classroom block with staff room, computer laboratory and offices as well as water and sanitation facilities.



Mr Thomas Appiah Kubi, the Municipal Chief Executive, together with Mr Kwaku Ampratwum, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, cut the sod for works to commence on the projects.



Mr Appiah Kubi at the ceremony said the government was committed to rehabilitate and build new classrooms blocks to help improve infrastructure to support quality education delivery at the basic levels.



He said the one million dollars per constituency was not a political gimmick but an initiative to speed up the provision of basic infrastructural amenities in local communities to help improve the living conditions of the people.



Mr Appiah Kubi commended the chiefs and people in the Municipality for their collective efforts to promote quality education delivery in their communities and said the new facilities would strengthen education in the beneficiary communities.



Mr Kwaku Ampratwum said the commencement of the project was delayed because he was seeking for additional facilities to make them complete to enhance educational delivery.



He said the mechanized borehole and sanitary facilities would not only help to provide potable water for the people but would also improve sanitation in the school and the community at large.



Nana Yaw Ansah, chief of Asaam, commended the MCE and the MP for their strenuous efforts to get the facilities for the community and pleaded for the inclusion of kindergarten and nursery for the school.



Mrs Gladys Mensah, Headmistress of Mampong Experimental Basic School, thanked the district assembly for the project and said it would help increase enrolment and improve delivery in the school.

