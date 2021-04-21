Two salesmen face jail over GHc115K theft

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

The Circuit Court in Wejia, presided over by Mr. Bernard Benstil, has charged two persons with four counts of stealing, contrary to section 124 (1) of the criminal offenses Act.



The accused persons, Nathaniel Ekow Anderson and Patrick Semadebe are former salesmen at a company at Gbawe in Accra and said to have collected goods amounting to GHc16,089.89 and Ghc 36,561.35 in 2019.



But failed to render account for the goods and pleaded not guilty to the charges.



The court has therefore fixed April 28, 2021, to deliver judgment on the case.



Brief facts



In the facts of the case, the complainant, Mrs. Patricia Acquaye Pappoe, a businesswoman and owner of 2PA Company Limited at Gbawe in Accra while Mr. Derrick Duodu is also an accountant with the same company.



The accused persons, Nathaniel Ekow Anderson and Patrick Semadebe are former employees of the company as salespersons as well as drivers.



According to the complainants, the accused persons in December 2019, on their regular sales duty, collected goods to the tune of Ghc16,089.89 and Ghc 36,561.35.







The court heard that the accused persons informed the complainants that the suppliers had not paid the amounts involved.



When the complainants mounted pressure on them for the monies, the accused persons provided the complainants with nonexistent phone numbers, which led to dead ends, as contacts of their supposed suppliers.



The complainants, however, discovered after investigations that the two had been paid the amounts in full by the suppliers, which they had misappropriated.



A report was made to the police and the two were arrested.



The accused persons pleaded with the first complainant Mrs. Patricia Acquaye Pappoe, the owner of the company to continue working in the company, to offset their debt, to which she agreed.



However, on July 26, 2020, the complainants, discovered that the accused persons had again stolen goods worth Ghc13,332.23 and Ghc31,224.08 from the warehouse.



The matter again was reported to the police and the accused persons arrested.



They admitted to the offense and were subsequently charged and arraigned.



The case has been adjourned to April 28, 2021, for Judgement.