Two robbers killed in a shootout with police at Kaneshie

Two of the robbers managed to escape during the cross fire

Police have gunned down and killed two armed robbers at Kaneshie in Accra.



According to the Accra Regional Police Command, the robbers, numbering about four, engaged the police in a shootout in an attempt to escape arrest.



The police revealed in a press release that they got a tip-off that the armed robbers had planned to attack a cashier of the Renault/Hyundai car company located at Atico Junction along the Kaneshie-Odorkor Highway.



Following a heads-up, the police laid ambush close to the company as they patiently waited for the robbers to make a move to rob the cashier of her daily sales.



“At about 5:30 pm, when the cashier came out with the daily sales of the Renault section of the company to hand over same to the Hyundai department of the company, the robbers rushed and pulled out a pistol on her and robbed her of the handbag containing the company’s sales money.”



The police team moved in on the robbers but they were met with gunshots after the robbers sensed danger and tried to escape. However, some of the robbers managed to bolt but the others were unfortunate.



“In the process, two of the robbers sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the police hospital for treatment, but the doctor on duty pronounced them dead on arrival. The others managed to escape,” the statement read.



Victims of the robbery have identified one of the deceased as 24-year-old Bright Nyarko, a former worker of the company, but the other is yet to be identified.



An automatic pistol with 5 rounds of 9mm ammunition and cash of GH¢3,650 stolen from the cashier has been retrieved.



The police have deposited the two bodies at the Police Hospital Morgue for preservation, identification and autopsy.



