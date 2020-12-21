Crime & Punishment of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Two robbers killed by their victims on the Sawla-Wa highway

The alleged armed robber was killed on the Sawla-Wa Highway

Two suspected armed robbers have been killed by their victims after they robbed them of a total amount of GH¢10, 200 on the Sawla-Wa Highway near Tuna in the Savannah Region on Monday, December 21.



Three locally manufactured single barrel guns were also retrieved at the scene.



According to a statement from the Sawla District Police Command and signed by Chief Inspector Daniel Kutsienyo, Abubakari Nurudeen, 34, in the company of two others reported to the police that they were attacked by six men wielding guns and machetes.



Four of the robbers also managed to escape after they realized their two colleagues have been killed.



“The Operation Conquer First men were dispatched to the scene and found the two alleged robbers dead.”



It added: “One of the robbers had his health insurance in his pocket that revealed his name as Osman Issaka aged 32 years from Bole.”



Their bodies have since been deposited at the Damongo Government Hospital morgue, awaiting autopsy.



The police administration has also commenced an investigation into the matter.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.