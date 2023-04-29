Two reported dead in road accident at Elubo

Regional News of Saturday, 29 April 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Two persons are feared dead in an accident involving an articulated truck loaded with second-hand clothes and a cargo truck at Elubo.



The articulated truck is reported to have been heading towards Elubo from the Takoradi end of the road on Saturday when the cargo truck coming from the opposite direction burst one of its tyres resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle.



In the process, it collided with the articulated truck resulting in the death of the driver and his mate.



According to eye witness accounts, the diver of the cargo truck was trapped in the debris of the car leaving his body badly mutilated.