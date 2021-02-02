Regional News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Two policemen gunned down in E/R by armed men

File Photo

A Policeman identified as Sergeant Moses Tetteh Nartey has been shot dead by unidentified armed men suspected to be robbers who were robbing commuters at Ada Kwasi Junction in the Eastern Region.



Corporal Christian Totimeh who was with him on an operation is currently on admission at the St. Dominic’s hospital battling for his life as he was also shot by the armed robbers.



Police sources reveal to MyNewsGh.com that Sargeant Moses Tetteh Nartey, Corporal Christian Totimeh, and Corporal Ibrahim Apaka received a distress call that some unidentified gunmen have blocked Pramkese – Takyiman motor road and were robbing commuters.



The Police swiftly responded to the call and boarded a Taxi heading towards the scene of the crime.



However, the team on reaching a section of the road at Ada Kwasi Junction spotted a mini Bus ahead of them at about hundred meters away. The team on approaching noticed that the minibus had stopped compelling them to also slow down.



Suddenly, two unidentified men holding AK 47 riffle emerged from the bush onto the road. The gunmen flashed a torchlight onto the occupants of the taxi and identified them to be Policemen. Suddenly the gunmen started firing at them indiscriminately.



Sergeant Moses Tetteh Nartey sustained two gunshot wounds on his chest and one on his head while Corporal Christian Totimeh also sustained a gunshot wound on his left rib.



The team then retreated and rushed the injured officers to Pramkese Health Centre for treatment. Sergeant Moses Nartey Tetteh was pronounced dead on arrival while Corporal Christian Totimeh was referred to St Dominics Hospital, Akwatia and was admitted for treatment.



The body of Sgt Moses Tetteh Nartey has since been deposited at Kade Government Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.