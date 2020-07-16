Regional News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Two police officers feared drowned in Oda river while pursuing robbers

The two were part of a team who were pursuing some robbery suspects around the Kobro Forest

A rescue mission was carried out on Thursday to recover the bodies of two police officers who are feared drowned in a river at Kobro in the Amansie West Central District of the Ashanti Region.



The two were part of a team who were pursuing some robbery suspects around the Kobro Forest, a vegetation near Obuasi noted for illegal mining.



The team, which was returning from the operation was hit by the tragic incident when the canoe it used to make the journey capsized into the River Oda which had bursts its banks.



The incident which occured Wednesday morning has triggered a search for the on-duty officers as local divers join a team from the Regional Police Headquarters to recover the bodies of the officers.



Obuasi Divisional Commander DSP Martin Assenso said: “At the moment the crime scene officers from Kumasi have joined local police team and divers to search for the bodies. They are four in number and were returning on a routine patrol duty when the incident occured. At the moment they have been declared missing.”



The officers have been named as G/L/Cpl Stephen Kyeremeh and G/L/Cpl Amedius Akwesi Boateng, both of the Obuasi Division, the Ghana Police Service indicated on its official Facebook page.



“A search of the bodies is underway, as part of investigation into a suspected case of drowning of the officers on Wednesday, 15 July, 2020,” the Service noted.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.