Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: GNA

Two persons remanded over car fraud

Their accomplice, one Morgan is at large

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded two persons for allegedly defrauding a businessman of GH¢48,000.00 under the pretext of selling a vehicle to him.



Alex Boateng, alias “Sikapa the boss” and Nii Ayibotey Benjamin Abraham, both businessmen pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretense.



They will make their next appearance on December 15, 2020. Their accomplice, one Morgan is at large.



Prosecuting, Police Inspector Eric Pobee told the Court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh, that Mr Emmanuel Yao Tsatsu is a businessman and resident of Baatsona, a suburb of Accra.



He said Boateng lives at Dansoman whilst Abraham’s place of abode was unknown to the police.



Police Inspector Pobee said on April 30, 2020, the two accused together with Morgan planned and went to a garage at Tantra Hills owned by one Charles Amanio.



The prosecution said Boateng bought a 2014 model unregistered Toyota Corolla saloon car with the chassis number 5YBURHESEP085426 from Amanio at GH¢64,000.00.



He said Boateng made a down payment of GH¢20,000.00 and entered a written agreement with Amanio to pay the balance of GH¢44,000.00 in two installments within two weeks, whereas Abraham and Morgan witnessed the said agreement.



Prosecution said Boateng, Abraham, and Morgan agreed and planted a tracking device on the car and displayed same online for sale, but once a buyer pays for the car, that innocent buyer is tracked to have stolen the vehicle and a report made to the Police.



Inspector Pobee said on May 5, 2020, the said car was put on Tonaton App for sale by Abraham, adding that one Madam Priscilla Oduro, a witness in the case and a car dealer saw the car online and informed one Godfred Sossah, her colleague, also a witness in the case.



He said Sossah, also informed the complainant and showed him pictures of the car and when the complainant showed interest in it, Sossah contacted Abraham that he had found a buyer.



Prosecution said Abraham, in turn, informed Boateng and they arranged to meet the complainant at Atomic Junction in Accra.



He said Boateng then released the vehicle to Abraham, after they had procured forged customs document and an importer’s identity card bearing the name of one Florence Agyeman’s and sent the car to Atomic Junction to meet the complainant on May 6.



He said at the Atomic Junction, Boateng waited behind whilst Abraham sent the car to the complainant, who being satisfied paid GH¢48,000.00 into Abraham’s bank account as the price.



The prosecution said on May 7, Boateng reported to the Airport Police that he was robbed of his vehicle by two armed men on the Spintex Road and told police the car has a tracking device.



He also told police that as a result of the robbery attack, he sustained injuries and was admitted at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for ten days.



Inspector Pobee said on May 8, police intercepted the car at a fitting shop of one Gameli Agbesi, also a witness in the case which led to the arrest of the complainant.



He said at the time the complainant was arrested, Amanio had also reported to the police that Morgan as well as the two accused persons had swindled him by stealing his car.



Prosecution said upon suspicion, police extended their investigations to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital based on Boateng’s assertion and it was revealed that Boateng was not being truthful about his admission at the hospital.



During Police investigations, it came out that Boateng has been involved in a similar crime which was being investigated by the Odorkor Police and was thus re-arrested.



Prosecution said Boateng confessed to the crime and mentioned Abraham and Morgan as his accomplices and also Abraham admitted the offence and told police that he took 20 per cent of the GH¢48,000.00 and gave the 80 per cent to Boateng, therefore, he should be given time to refund it.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.