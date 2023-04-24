Two persons arrested in Atebubu for stealing Free SHS food items

Regional News of Monday, 24 April 2023

Two individuals have been apprehended in Atebubu in the Bono East Region for allegedly stealing food supplies that are suspected to belong to the Atebubu Senior High School.



Okine Kwaku and Bawa Awudu Moro, a driver, and laborer at the Atebubu Senior High School were arrested on Friday, May 21, 2023, following a tip-off.



The arrest follows a series of reported theft cases as far as food items belonging to Senior High Schools in the Municipality are concerned.



A total of 10 bags of rice, 25 bags of beans, 50 bags of 50kg maize, and 25 liters (Kufuor Gallon) of cooking oil were recovered from the residence of one of the suspects.



At the time of the arrest, one of the suspects, Bawa Awudu Moro was busily repackaging the rice, beans, and maize into different sacks.



GhanaWeb sources indicate that a team of police personnel raided Bawa’s residence where the items were being kept and arrested him along with the food supplies to the police station.



Some eyewitnesses who spoke to GhanaWeb on condition of strict anonymity stated that vehicles had been delivering food supplies to the location but they were unaware that the items had been stolen.



“The food supplies have always been delivered to the location but we never suspected that they were intended for the students,” one source said.



When GhanaWeb contacted the Municipal Chief Executive for the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality, Edward Owusu, he confirmed the arrest and the recovery of the food items but declined to give further details until investigations are completed by the police.



“I can confirm the arrest and the recovery of all the food items from where they were been kept but the matter is with the police now so let us allow the police to finish their investigations in line with the rule of law.”



Meanwhile, independent checks by this reporter indicate that the two suspects will be arraigned before the court on Tuesday, May 25, 2023, with the police making frantic efforts to apprehend other suspects.



