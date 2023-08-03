Two persons arrested for allegedly plotting to rob a businessman

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Two people have been arrested by police in Yeji, Pru East District, Bono East Region, for allegedly plotting to rob a businessman.



According to the information provided, the suspects planned to carry out their plot in the Savanna Region’s East Gonja District.



The suspects have been identified as Njoku Innocent, 27, a Nigerian, and Ghanaian Attah Kwame, 29.



Innocent is accused of hiring the services of Attah Kwame to allegedly rob his boss.



He allegedly gave Kwame a gun and a motorbike for the operation.



However, Kwame rushed into hiding after receiving the items and abandoned the mission.



Njoku Innocent reported Kwame as a thief after seeing him at the Yeji market.



The two were subsequently apprehended and upon interrogation, Attah Kwame admitted that Innocent had hired him to rob his boss, but he had fled.



They were detained by police on Monday in Yeji and are still being investigated.