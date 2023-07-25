Two of the four suspected robbers who robbed a mobile phone shop in Sene East arrested

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Two of the four suspected armed robbers who allegedly robbed a mobile phone business in Kwame Danso, Sene West District, have been apprehended by Boni Region police.



The suspects were among two others accused of robbing the shop over the weekend.



The robbery incident on the phone business murdered two people.



Rainbowradioonline.com has learned that three more people have been injured.



The attack occurred at 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023.



The armed individuals, numbering around four, assaulted the phone business and stole phones and other accessories worth thousands of Ghana Cedis.



According to information received, the suspected armed robbers entered the shop a few minutes after a power outage in the Kwame Danso neighbourhood at around 7:40 p.m. and fled the scene a few minutes before the lights turned back on.



Adamu Ibrahim, 40, and Abubakar Karim, 19, were killed.



The injured patients were transported to Yeji for further treatment.



Our correspondent, Daniel Adu Gyamfi, provided an update, revealing that the suspects were apprehended on Sunday, July 23, 2023, around 4:00 p.m.



They were apprehended based on information acquired by the Sene East Police Command.



The culprits were reportedly fleeing the area when they were apprehended by police.



They are currently in the custody of the police and are collaborating with investigations.