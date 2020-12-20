General News of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

Two motorbike riders crushed to death

The deceased were on unregistered motorbike

Two persons on a motorbike have been crushed to death by a speeding KIA truck on Tutu and Akanteng road in the Lower West Akyem Municipality of the Eastern Region.



The Kia truck with registration number ER-246-15 knocked down the two who were on an unregistered motorbike.



The rider of the bike died on the spot while the pillion died later at St. Dominics hospital at Akwatia.



According to the Lower West Akyem Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organization, NADMO, Kwasi Addo Annor, the 46-year-old driver of the Kia truck, Asi Agyei, attempted to run away but was apprehended by Police at Asamankese and currently in Police custody assisting with investigation.



Meanwhile, in a separate development, a motorcyclist and his pillion are in critical condition after chasing and knocking down an antelope found crossing the Osenase Cemetery road.



The victims were heading towards Akwatia at about 10:pm when they saw the antelope crossing the road. The rider accelerated the Motorbike and knocked down the wild animal.



The Motorbike somersaulted and crashed. The rider and the pillion sustained life threatening injuries and were rushed to St. Dominic Hospital in Akwatia while the antelope taken for consumption.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.