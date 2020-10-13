You are here: HomeNews2020 10 13Article 1083460

General News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Two more die as Ghana’s coronavirus cases hit 47,097

Latest figures released by the Ghana Health Service indicate that the country has recorded sixty-seven new cases of the novel coronavirus.

The death toll, as per the new release has risen to 308 from 306 in the last update on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Cumulatively, Ghana has since March 12 recorded 47,097 cases of the coronavirus.

The active cases, however, stand at 337 with the total recoveries at 46,452.

Below is a breakdown of the cases

Greater Accra Region - 24,300

Ashanti Region - 10,980

Western Region - 2,971

Eastern Region - 2,419

Central Region - 1,928

Bono East Region - 783

Volta Region - 679

Western North Region - 644

Northern Region - 547

Ahafo Region - 527

Bono Region - 511

Upper East Region - 323

Oti Region - 242

Upper West Region - 90

Savannah Region - 62

North East Region - 19

