Two men arrested for selling 21-year-old for $160,000 at Agona Swedru

Two men, a Ghanaian named Issah Baba, 27, and a Malian, identified as Ibrahim Keita, who conspired to sell a twenty-year-old Beninese man, Massim Sousu, in Agona Swedru in the Central Region have been arrested by the Agona Swedru Divisional Police.



MyNewsGh.com confirms from police sources that the gang of two both residents of Agona Nyakrom who had put everything in place to sell the victim and were only looking for a buyer thought they had had luck when Edem Ametorwogah expressed interest and began negotiating with them.



They agreed on the price of the victim: $160,000. But rather than being lucky, the gang were dealing with a police officer of the Divisional Criminal Investigations Department in Agona Swedru.



On June 26, 2020, the gang after much hesitation and caution failed to bring the victim to the Happy Guest House in Agona Swedru for the transaction. Convinced that the buyer was real, they subsequently led him to the Bawjiase Lorry Station where they received payment in full and handed the victim to the police CID officer.



But before they could escape to enjoy the dollars, a team of police detectives who had been monitoring the whole engagement apprehended them.



The suspects are to be handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit in Accra to face prosecution.

