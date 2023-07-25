Two killed by electrified metallic drying line at Twifo Eduabeng

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Two persons have met their untimely death after they were electrocuted at Twifo Eduabeng in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of Central Region on Monday.



According to information gathered by EIB Network Central Regional correspondent, Yaw Boagyan, one of the deceased, Diana Nti, 20 years, was drying her clothes on a drying line after washing when the incident occurred.



But, unknown to her, the metallic drying line had been connected to a live electrical wire in the house hence immediately she placed the wet clothe on the drying line and her fingers touched it, she got electrocuted and fell on the ground.



Her next-door neighbor, Agnes Oforiwaa Agyeiwaa, 41 years, who had no knowledge about the cause of Diana’s fall, rushed out from her room to offer help.



However, upon touching Diana who was full of the electric power, Agnes also instantly got electrocuted.



According to the shocked and grief-stricken tenants they have no idea who connected electricity through the drying line.



Meanwhile, the bodies of the two neighbors have been deposited at the Twifo Praso government District mortuary for preservation while the Twifo Atti-morkwa District Police command has begun investigations into the matter.