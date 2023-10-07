Two interesting but unknown facts about Dr. Hilla Limann

General News of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's former president in the third republic, Dr Hilla Limann lived a rather quiet life with some arguing that his calm demeanour largely contributed to his short term in office.



From 1965 until January 1979, Dr. Limann served as a foreign officer. He was head of chancellery at the Ghana Embassy in Lomé from 1969-71 and from 1971 to 1975 he was counsellor for the Ghana permanent mission in Geneva.



This diplomatic career path could have contributed to him living a quiet life but Limann would later ascend to the highest office of the land, which was the presidency.



Despite serving a short term in office, some two rather interesting but unknown facts about Dr. Hilla Limann have emerged.



According to policy analyst Bright Simons, Dr Limann is said to have refused to publicly confess a personal religion of faith.



He adds that it is still unclear whether he was a Christian or Muslim despite being from Gwolu in the Upper West region, which is predominantly Muslim.



The second fact, according to the post shared by Bright Simons is that Dr. Hilla Limann was also the youngest ever Ghanaian to be elected President of the Republic at the age of 45.



He served as president from 1979 and was ousted in 1981 by the late former president Flt. Jerry John Rawlings.





2 facts almost no Ghanaian knows/remembers about the country's 3rd Republic President, Dr. Hilla Limann:



1. He refused to publicly confess a personal religion. It is still unclear whether he was a Christian or Muslim



2. He was the youngest ever Ghanaian to be elected President. pic.twitter.com/PRtsDFRhCX — Bright Simons (@BBSimons) October 6, 2023