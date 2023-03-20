Two in police grip at Aflao border for attempted cocoa smuggling

Regional News of Monday, 20 March 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Aflao Division of the National Intelligence Bureau, NIB, has intercepted a truck loaded with 275 bags of dried cocoa beans at the Aflao Border enroute to Togo.



The suspects Ebenezer Tetteh, owner of the truck 35 and Francis Ewuah, the driver also 35 years have been remanded in police custody pending investigations.



Cocoa smuggling through unapproved routes is rampant along the Ghana-Togo frontiers due to the porous nature of the borders.



At about 7pm on Monday March 13, the Aflao Division of the National Intelligence Bureau, NIB had a tip-off that some persons were transporting cocoa beans from Osinase in the Eastern Region through Aflao to neighboring Togo.



Upon reaching the Aflao-Togo Border, the NIB intercepted the truck with registration number GX 8579 22.



After a search on the vehicle, two hundred and seventy five bags of cocoa beans were found and upon interrogation, the two suspects admitted their involvement in the crime.



The Director in Charge of Special Services of the Ghana COCOBOD, Charles Amenyaglo briefed the media on the operation.



Mr. Amenyaglo commended the Aflao NIB command for its vigilance which led to the arrest of the suspects.



He appealed to the public to be vigilant and help the security agencies to arrest people who smuggle cocoa into Togo through illegal routes.



The truck has since been impounded by the Police and the suspects remanded for further investigations after appearing in Court.