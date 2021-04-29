Two in critical condition in filling station robbery

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Two Pump attendants are in critical condition after suspected armed robbers shot them in a robbery incident at a filling station in Gomoa Anopa- Nsu and Bonsuoko on the Gomoa Ojobi and Senya Bereku Road in the Central Region.



The robbers attacked and shot the two attendants demanding they release the sales for the day to them.



The victims said the robbers took away an undisclosed amount, their mobile phones and tied them with robe and lay them on the floor.



They disclosed that the suspected broke the glass door where they were sleeping and demanded the money.



However, we told them we did not have the key to the safe where the money is kept. But the robbers attacked us, demanding that we hand them over the key. They used my shirt to tie me and attacked me. My brother managed to escape to inform the Police. They escaped before the Police arrived”, he added.



