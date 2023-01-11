Two in critical condition after a car rammed into them

Regional News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

Two people are in critical condition after a saloon car rammed them into a hairdressing shop in the Eastern region of Nkawkaw Domeabra.



The victims, a yam seller and a Mobile Money vendor, were operating along the road when they were hit by a Hyundai Elantra saloon car with the license plate ER 796-21.



According to an eyewitness account, the car lost control, but the driver was unable to inform the victims on time before he reportedly rammed into them.



Other residents, including the owner of the hairdressing shop, sought refuge in the gutters and nearby shops as the car approached.



However, the car ran over the Mobile Money vendor and rammed the yam vendor into a nearby kiosk before coming to a stop.



The victims were rushed to the Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital.



