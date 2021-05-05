Two in court for vandalizing Mercedes ML Vehicle during a fight

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: GNA

Two brothers have been dragged to an Accra Circuit Court on the charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and causing unlawful damage to a Mercedes ML car valued GHS105,108 during a fight.



Rexford Laryea Mensah, a 30-year-old student and Francis Afotey Mensah, a 28-year-old businessman are said to have engaged Ruben Tay Junior, a Computer Engineer and a complainant in a fight.



While Rexford is facing an additional charge of assault, Francis is also being held on additional charges of Threat of death and for displaying pump-action ammunition illegally.



The two brothers have been admitted to bail in the sum of GHC 100,000 with three sureties each, one of the sureties of the accused persons should be justified.



The Court presided over by Mrs Ellen Ofei Ayeh ordered that each of the sureties should deposit his or her passport picture and any national ID card at the Court’s Registry.



The matter has been adjourned to May 19.



Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ohene Agyei said the complainant, Mr Tay resided at Coco beach at Nungua. The two accused persons resided at Nungua Barrier.



Chief Inspector Agyei said on March 27, this year, the complainant and three other witnesses went to the house of the accused persons to look for one Frederick Afotey Mensah whom he had had business relations for the past two years.



Prosecution said when Mr Tay reached the house, he met Rexford on a veranda and he asked of his brother, Francis.



Prosecution said Rexford demanded to know the reason why the complainant was looking for Brother Francis.



Complainant did not give any reasons and that infuriated Rexford and he hit the complainant’s chest.



Rexford then called Francis who reside in a detached house nearby.



Prosecution said Francis came out of his house and on seeing the complainant went back to his room and pulled a pistol and gave two warning shots.



Chief Inspector Agyei said Francis pointed that Pistol at the complainant and fired but the pistol failed.



Not satisfied, Prosecution said Francis entered his room and brought out a pump-action gun.



The complainant and one of the witnesses fled the scene for fear of their lives. As they were leaving the scene, Rexford shouted out “Thieves, Thieves,” drawing people to the scene.



Rexford chased the complainant and witness to where the complainant had parked his Mercedes ML and they vandalized the vehicle.



The Prosecutor said Francis then collected the complainant’s vehicle documents.



Francis, prosecution said, had since returned the car documents to the police.



A report was made to the Police and accused persons were arrested.