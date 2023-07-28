Two human skulls discovered at a refuse dump

Regional News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Two human skulls were discovered on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, near Kuntenase in the Ashanti Region’s Bosomtwe District, and authorities are investigating.



The skulls were discovered by a group of young boys boy who had gone to search for scraps in the afternoon, according to the available information.



Rainbowradioonline.com gathered that a court has ordered that the skulls be kept until the investigation is complete.



The skulls were taken to Jachie Pramso Hospital for a medical evaluation.



Paul Owusu Sarfo Kantanka, Assembly Member for Kuntanase Electoral Area, confirmed the news to the media.



”The skulls were discovered by some minors who were looking for scraps. They reported it, and we notified the police. We then went to the scene with the Police. We noticed that one of the skulls had no flesh, but the other still had hair and some flesh. That is correct. The skulls were discovered at a dump site.



We believe the skulls were dumped at the site by unknown individuals. We also believe those responsible brought it from another location. We don’t believe the perpetrators are from the area. We haven’t heard of any missing persons or murders, so we believe this was carried out by people from another location. We took the remains to the mortuary. We went to court to get an order to bury them, but the judge told us to wait because the entire bodies had not been discovered.”