Crime & Punishment of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: GNA

Two held over robbery after smearing pepper on victim

Bawa and Ayuba have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery

Sunday Bawa and Musa Ayuba, both labourers, who smeared powdered pepper on a taxi driver’s face to rob him of his car at Teshie, have been put before an Accra Circuit Court.



Bawa aka Joe Apussy, 23, and Ayuba, 25, have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, attempt to commit robbery, and robbery. The two have pleaded not guilty.



The court, presided over by Mrs Helen Asamoah, has remanded them into police custody to reappear on December 23.



The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah, said the complainant, George Oteng, a taxi driver, was in charge of a Hyundai Gets with registration number GW 5826-20.



Prosecution said the complainant resided at Kasoa in the Central Region while the accused were residents of Teshie Tebibiano in Accra.



Chief Inspector Haligah said on November 22, this year, at about 0100 hours, the accused sought the services of the complainant at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle to be driven to Teshie.



On reaching a spot near LEKMA Hospital, the accused told the complainant that they had reached their destination, hence they would like to alight.



Bawa was seated at the back and Ayuba in front, prosecution said, and then Bawa, who pretended to be taking money from his pocket to pay the complainant, rather smeared powdered pepper on the complainant's face while Ayuba tried to pull out the ignition key.



Ayuba, after pulling out the key, alighted but the complainant held him and this led to a struggle, and in the process he bit Ayuba’s middle finger.



The accused persons, sensing danger, bolted with the ignition key and the complainant's GHC350.00 but left an X-innova Mobile phone in the vehicle.



Prosecution said the complainant suffered some injuries in the mouth.



During investigations, prosecution said Bawa was identified and said the phone belonged to Ayuba.



He then led the Police to arrest Ayuba from his hideout and the key was retrieved.



Prosecution said Bawa and Ayuba admitted the offence in their caution statement and they informed the police that they also snatched another vehicle on October 18, this year.



The October 18 case was being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department at Teshie, prosecution said.





