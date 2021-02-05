Crime & Punishment of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: GNA

Two held over human trafficking discharged

File photo: The accused persons are Fidelis Haruna and Monday John

Two persons, accused of conspiring to sell a 19-year-old Nigerian for two million Naira have been discharged by an Accra Circuit Court



Monday John, unemployed, and Fidelis Haruna, a tiler, were charged with conspiracy, with Monday facing an additional charge of human trafficking.



They pleaded not guilty.



The two accused persons were discharged by the Court after the complainant in the case failed to show up in court on three occasions.



The Police said they were unable to locate the whereabouts of the complainant and the victim, adding that the contact of the complainant could also not be reached.



The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Judith B. Asante, earlier told the Court that the accused persons were squatters at Kwame Nkrumah Circle.



She said the complainant was a herbalist at Chisco Transport Services at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra, and that on December 1, last year, John approached the complainant at about 1000 hours that he had a human being he wanted to sell.



The prosecution said at the shop, John negotiated with the complainant privately and stated two million Naira as the fee for the deal.



She said the complainant asked John to wait for him for the money, but went in for the police to arrest John.



The prosecution said John, in his caution statement, said he conspired with Haruna and one Favour, who is at large, to sell the victim.



She said on December 2, this year, Haruna was arrested at Holy Gardens at Circle but denied his involvement in the deal.