Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: GNA

Two get six years for stealing

Essien and Eliasu live in the same house with the complainant

The Asante Bekwai Circuit Court has sentenced two persons to three years imprisonment each, in hard labour for stealing.



Prince Essien and Eliasu Mohammed, both 19 years, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful entry and stealing.



Prosecuting, Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Ofori told the Court presided over by Mr Mark Timarah Diboro that Victoria Afriyie, a businesswoman is the complainant and a resident of Fenaso Number Three in the Ashanti Region.



He said Essien and Eliasu live in the same house with the complainant.



According to the prosecution on December 21, 2020 at about 0900 hours, the complainant was given an Itel cellular phone by her co-tenant to charge it for her in her room and left for the farm.



Police Chief Inspector Ofori said while on the farm, the complainant’s son later came to the farm to take money from.



He said the complainant gave her son key to her room to go and pick some money but the son found out that the room had been broken into and the money stolen.



The prosecution said the complainant’s son called and inform her about the burglary and so she rushed to the house, and discovered that GH¢3,500.00 kept in her bag in addition to the co-tenant’s cellular phone valued GH¢900.00 had been stolen.



Prosecution said the complainant suspected Essien and Eliasu who were in the house when she was leaving for the farm.



He said the two convicts bolted to Biribiwomamu, near Jacobu, where they were later traced and arrested.



Chief Inspector Ofori said when they were arrested for investigations; the Police retrieved GH¢1,800.00 in their room.



He said during investigations they admitted the offence and confessed that they gave the rest of the money as well as the phone to a certain friend but failed to lead the Police to that person.