Two foods you eat often that are capable of destroying your kidney and liver

Health News of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: Mark Kumi

As human beings, our daily diet plays a significant role in our overall well-being. Every part of our body is important, which is why self-care is essential for maintaining good health.



One aspect of self-care involves consuming the right meals and adopting healthy habits that support our well-being. Our body comprises various vital organs, including the heart, eyes, hands, kidneys, spleen, reproductive organs, and more.



In this article, we will focus on two commonly consumed items that have the potential to harm our kidneys and livers.



These two organs are vital for our body's proper functioning, and if they become damaged, it can have severe consequences on our health and survival.



While the kidney's role is to remove waste from the body, the liver detoxifies the blood. Therefore, it is crucial to avoid subjecting these organs to unnecessary stress through our dietary choices.



Firstly, many of us consume a significant amount of processed foods, which often contain added sugars found in soft drinks, sodas, cakes, junk foods, canned goods, and more. Studies have highlighted the detrimental effects of these additives and artificial sweeteners on the kidney and liver.



These processed foods can also include fried items like bean cakes (Akara), fried potatoes, yam, plantains, chips, fish, and more. It is worth mentioning that all fried foods, due to their trans fat content derived from oil, are generally not beneficial for the kidney and liver. Instead of relying on processed foods, it is advisable to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into our diet to support kidney health.



According to Healthline, alcohol is another common item consumed by many people that can harm the kidney and liver. Alcohol contains various chemicals that can be detrimental with frequent consumption.



Regular and excessive alcohol intake can burden the kidneys and liver, leading to potential organ failure. This can give rise to diseases such as liver cancer, kidney cancer, as well as other health issues including heart problems, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and more.



Therefore, it is crucial to limit the consumption of these substances in order to protect our kidneys and livers.



In conclusion, it is important to be mindful of what we consume in order to safeguard the health of our kidneys and livers. By reducing processed food intake, avoiding excessive alcohol consumption, and prioritising a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, we can contribute to the well-being of these vital organs.